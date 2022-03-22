The Government still does not have a clear diagnosis of the reasons that triggered the price hike

Although the measures announced by Alberto Fernández for the “war” against inflation were disappointing, in his speech there was an unprecedented content: he acknowledged that the fight against monetary issuance is relevant to combating price increases. He did so even though he knew that it was something that Kirchnerism always questioned despite the clear evidence (theoretical and practical) that points in that direction.

This statement by the President did not have the expected impact, although this may occur for several reasons. The first is that it is said by someone who is very weakened within the governing coalition, especially after the decision of La Campora to vote against the agreement with the IMF in Congress. Even Cristina Kirchner, who holds the leadership of the All Front, decided to withdraw from the Senate at the time of the vote.

Political weakness is not the only reason. In addition, almost no one believes at this point that the commitment to reduce emissions from 3.7% of GDP last year to 1% will be fulfilled this year. Changes in the international context as a result of war will be the perfect excuse to justify non-compliance. Economists such as Diego Giacomini and Gabriel Rubinstein estimated in recent days that the broadcast will end up being twice the official estimate.

The description of inflation as a “multicausal” phenomenon, something also incurred by the IMF itself, justifies other approaches that are totally different from “orthodoxy”.

The meetings held yesterday by the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, with representatives of food and supermarkets are an example of this view. There was warned of “unjustified” price increases, there was a call to reverse the increases to return to the situation of March 8, and also warnings about the possible application of the Supply Law.

The agreement with the IMF stipulates that there will be no price freeze, but the Government insists on drawing up product listings with a commitment by companies not to increase for a certain time. These are, however, formulas that have already proved their resounding failure. Attempts have been made for years, and yet inflation continues to increase.

The need to fight against “speculators” or those seeking to “take advantage” coexists almost on an equal footing with the argument that almost linearly links issuance to inflation.

The war incorporated a new justification for inflation, although the impact will only be felt on the March index. Therefore, the urgency of the Government to get some kind of reverse gear in the increases and thus soften this month's figure, which in the absence of a miracle will be comfortably above 5%. Of course, instead of lowering taxes as many countries have decided, in particular on food, the Government chose to increase them. This increased by two percentage points for exports of soy derivatives, with the justification of subsidizing the value of flour.

Alberto Fernández also spoke of the effort to increase reserves, which, he explained, would help to lower expectations of devaluation of the official exchange rate. But even with a price that moved the bare minimum last year, inflation exceeded 50%. What the President did not say is that the exchange rate gap becomes a key factor in understanding price behavior. Last year, for example, the gap of more than 100% was much more gravitating than the increase in the official dollar below 25%, at a rate that for most of the year was barely 1% per month.

Nor does the IMF stipulate that lowering inflation is a priority, but the letter of understanding does not appear as a target to be met, but sets “parameters” ranging from 38% to 48%. If they are not complied with, the agreement is not dropped nor is there any punishment for Argentina. Everything indicates that at least implicitly a much higher level will be accepted this year, again appealing to the excuse of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The impact on food and energy prices is not incorporated into the agreement.

