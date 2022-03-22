The ComFuturo initiative will select 15 young scientists from around the world

Madrid, 22 Mar ComFuturo, a public-private initiative created to attract talent, will this year select fifteen young scientists of any nationality to carry out research and projects that propose innovative solutions to current challenges. ComFuturo, an initiative promoted by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the General Foundation CSIC, is integrated into the European Commission's Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) to attract international researchers. In addition, this initiative, which is celebrating its third edition this year, has the financial support of Banco Santander, Acerinox, the Cepsa Foundation, the Domingo Martínez Foundation, Lilly, Agbar and the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, which, in addition to financial support, offer young scientists specialized training and stays in their facilities. The objective is to “attract talent to the R&D&I system and help consolidate the scientific careers of young researchers, promote the most original research with the most industrial interest, involve the public sector in research, and build bridges between the private and the public”, emphasized the president of the CSIC, Rosa Menéndez. in the presentation of the new edition. “Attracting talent is essential for Spain”, especially for the CSIC, whose researchers have an average age of 50, but also to select the best and face the global challenges that will come in the coming months and years and which will require the collaboration of public and private entities, he warned. ComFuturo will recruit 15 researchers, with up to 10 years of postdoctoral experience, to develop their innovative projects in CSIC centers and institutes for three years. Researchers may be of any nationality that has not resided or carried out their main activity in Spain for more than 12 months, in the last three years. The selected projects should contribute both to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and to specific areas proposed by the collaborating entities to respond to the strategic challenges of their respective productive sectors. In previous editions, ComFuturo has selected some thirty researchers selected from more than 400 candidates, 30 innovative scientific projects, 174 scientific publications, 230 papers presented at conferences, as well as 8 patent applications and a utility model. CHIEF ecg/cc