Copywriting Sports, 21 Mar The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday the hiring of passer Matt Ryan, Most Valuable Player of the 2016 NFL season (MVP) when he played for the Atlanta Falcons. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to acquire proven veteran Matt Ryan who will bring tremendous experience to our team,” was the welcome message that Colts General Manager Chris Ballard gave Ryan. The manager trusted that with the 36-year-old former Falcons quarterback, the Colts will qualify for the 2022 season playoffs after they were not enough in 2021 to sign a 9-8 mark in the South of the American Conference. “Matt's leadership and his skill set will complement the growth of our franchise and lead us to success,” Ballard predicted. In exchange for Ryan's services, the Falcons will receive a third-round pick, number 82 overall, from Indianapolis in this year's Draft. The Exton, Pennsylvania-born, was with Atlanta for 14 seasons; his best year was 2016 in which in addition to MVP he was named Best Offender of the Year and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl LI that they lost to the New England Patriots. The four-time Pro Bowl came to the Falcons in 2008, selected as third overall, and at the end of the season he received the award as Offensive Rookie of the Year. Faced with the departure of their historic passer, the Atlanta Falcons hired 28-year-old Marcus Mariota for the next two seasons in exchange for $18.75 million. Mariota, former Las Vegas Raiders, will be under the orders of an old acquaintance, coach Arthur Smith, who was her offensive coordinator in his time with the Titans in 2019. The Raiders also tied up 30-year-old veteran linebacker, Kyler Fackrell, who in 2021 played for Los Angeles Chargers. In other relevant free agency hires this Monday the Seattle Seahawks signed Austin Blythe, former center of the Kansas City Chiefs. Blythe will fight for position in Seattle with Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, who was the undisputed last season. In Philadelphia, the Eagles stepped up their offense with 26-year-old former Colts receiver Zach Pascal and the Buffalo Bills hired catcher Jameson Corwder, who played for the Jets last year. CHIEF as/rcg/cav