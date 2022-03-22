The best memes that Kylie Jenner left and the video for the birth of her second child

More than a month after giving birth to her second child, Kylie Jenner shared on her social networks a video recalling details and moments of her pregnancy that she spent with her family , friends and, of course, their partner and father of their children, Travis Scott.

To Our Son, was the name that titled the recording of more than nine minutes in which it was possible to learn about the journey and preparation for the arrival of Wolf Webster, who was born on last February 2 and that, according to the member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, was born on an extremely “magical” date as it was 2-2-22.

In addition, in an Instagram post, the young entrepreneur shared images and small clips of the most important moments of her life, including how the American rapper, as well as her first daughter, Stormi Webster, learned about the news.

Kylie Jenner announced that she changed the name of her second child (Photo: Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

However, hours after spreading the moving video, Jenner again caused controversy as she used her Instagram account again to announce that she changed the name of her little boy because she didn't feel it represented her essence.

According to the short message she made through a story, the businesswoman indicated that she dared to reveal reality as she observed that many media, people and their fans were using that name to refer to her almost two-month-old son.

Kylie Jenner moved the internet with a video dedicated to her second child (Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

Faced with such news, social networks exploded and the creativity of netizens soared so much that memes, content, videos and many more began to circulate, which earned the smallest of the Kardashian-Jenners to become a trend in the main search engines, as well as throughout the internet.

And it is that many people confessed that the recording of more than nine minutes moved them emotionally until they reached the brink of tears, which reminded them of the video that the businesswoman shared when her first daughter, Stormi Webster, was born:

However, for many other people, the video showed that Kylie Jenner is a good mother by allegedly instilling good values in her 4-year-old:

And the fact is that the good mother that is seen in the recording caused many young women to want to be mothers or to have the idea of how they would play in that role:

While others lamented that they were not descended not only from Jenner, but of the entire Kardashian family because of the empire they have amassed for years through social media, companies, advertising and television appearances:

However, some recalled the impact of the news of Stormi's birth, unlike how the news of Kylie's new son went a little unnoticed, a situation that many judged was due to the premiere of the second season of Euphoria:

In addition, a lot of attention was also paid to the accessories, clothes, toys and much more that Jenner and Travis Scott's son will have, prices that many say will never be able to afford:

However, hours after the premiere, another news stole the spotlight and that was that the boy would no longer be named Wolf, so he will have a new one, although it was not specified what this is:

So many fans began to give proposals for new names, including some that could go hand in hand with Stormi's:

