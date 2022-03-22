The BA2 variant is “much more contagious” and “almost impossible” to avoid

Dublin, 22 Mar The BA2 variant of omicron is “much more contagious” and “it will be almost impossible not to get infected,” Irish expert Luke O'Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, warned Tuesday. This new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which O'Neill described as a “sister of omicron”, could become the “most contagious we have seen so far”, after more than two years of pandemic. “It is 30% more infectious than omicron, which is already 70% more infectious than the previous one,” the biochemist told Irish public broadcaster RTE today. He stressed that the incubation time of BA2 is also “much shorter in an infected person”, it develops “more rapidly in the body” and, consequently, “spreads longer because it grows faster”. “The good news is that the wall put up by vaccines is holding up around the world and is really protecting us,” added O'Neill, In his opinion, in addition to making progress in the administration of reinforcement preparations, it is necessary for citizens to continue to wear masks indoors, although in Ireland they have only been mandatory in health care since last month. The Irish authorities reported on Tuesday that they have counted almost 64,000 new infections of covid-19 since last Thursday, at the beginning of a long weekend marked by the festivities of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. For its part, the Dublin Executive, a coalition between centrists, Christian Democrats and Greens, has acknowledged that Ireland, like Europe, has entered a “second wave of omicron”, but does not plan to reintroduce restrictions due to the pandemic. In this regard, the Regional Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, was today “optimistic, but alert” about the rise in coronavirus infections on the continent after several weeks of declines. During a visit to Moldova on Tuesday, Kluge explicitly mentioned countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands, and explained the increase due to the increased transmissibility of the BA2 variant and the “brutal” lifting of restrictions on them. CHIEF ja/prc/yes