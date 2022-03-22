The “B side” of the war on inflation: dollar and rates, the pending decisions of the BCRA

With the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas, at the head of the operations, the government finally unleashed yesterday the “war against inflation”, in a meeting with representatives of food companies and supermarkets in which he demanded that prices be retracted to March 8. The Secretary of Commerce, Roberto Feletti, also participated in the meeting several weeks ago worried that “the battle against fresh produce prices” was being lost. Well, on the front lines there is still a central player to appear: the head of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce. The evolution of the dollar and interest rates are, in short, a quieter but fundamental pillar for achieving victory.

Or, at least, this is stipulated in the agreement with the Monetary Fund that the IMF board will deal with this Friday, which clearly defines a monetary policy that not only limits issuance but also indicates positive real rates and an advance in the official dollar that accompanies the pace of inflation.

Until last week, the BCRA had begun to accommodate the variables to meet the last two requirements. However, the surprising inflation figure released last Tuesday laid a blanket of suspense on the entity's immediate actions. For the time being, the board meeting was postponed last Thursday at which a further rate hike was expected, a decision expected in the next few hours or, at the latest, tomorrow.

But the main dilemma he faces at this time is how to continue with the devaluation “tablet”. Since the beginning of the year, Pesce accelerated the rate of peso depreciation, as discussed with IMF technicians. Thus, the monthly depreciation rate gradually increased from 1% per month until November last year to 2% in the first months of the year until reaching 3% per month during the last few weeks. At this rate, the Central Bank would have achieved a dollar advance closer to the inflation recorded until January. But the February figure now raises clear questions and, again, in the market they expect the exchange rate to be delayed again.

“A crawling peg above 4% per month looks half unstable. At some point the market would expect a discreet jump,” said analyst Amílcar Collante. “In fact, if it were to keep pace in real terms, it should at some point rise above inflation and that will not be possible at least in 2022, except with a discreet jump,” he added.

In this sense, the entity itself warned before starting the crawling peg process that sustained inflation above 3% implied a limit to the fastest rate of inflation. “It is likely that we will have a greater real appreciation of the official exchange rate in the coming months because in order not to add more pressure to inflationary inertia, the Central Bank will surely not accelerate the crawling peg. This, in turn, makes it more necessary to raise rates”, agrees Federico Furiase, partner of the consulting firm Anker.

The rate hike is a pending decision, following the postponements of last week's board meeting. With the holiday on March 24, there will be no meeting this Thursday either, which could be brought forward. A month ago, the BCRA applied an increase of 250 basis points, with the expectation that the measure would be sufficient, at least for a few months, depending on the rate of inflation. However, the February record of 4.7% and the momentum it generated for March - even one more inflation point is expected - encourage the expectation that the monetary authority will again increase the benchmark rate, today by 42.5% per annum with its correlate in the fixed-term rate, today at 41.5% per year, which represents a return of 50.4% annual in terms of annual effective rate. It is thus not only below the expected inflation for this year but also below past inflation, currently at 52.3 per cent year-on-year.

KEEP READING: