Thailand captures the wild elephant that killed a man in February

Bangkok, 22 Mar Authorities in Thailand captured a wild elephant that killed a person last month and released him on Tuesday in a natural park in the east of the country, official sources told Efe. The director of the National Parks Department in Prachinburi, Amnaj Muangpang, said that the elephant was captured last night in an operation involving about 200 people after shooting it with tranquilizers. The pachyderm, about 25 years old and called Sidor Noke, could be transported awake but quietly in a truck to the natural park of Khao Ang Rue Nai, where it was released this morning. On February 24, Sidor Nore lashed out at a 73-year-old neighbor who was collecting wild vegetables and fruit, local media reported. Authorities indicated that they will install a GPS device to the elephant for tracking in the protected area, about 1,000 square kilometers. In recent years there have been numerous invasions of cultivation by wild elephants and sometimes attacks on people, partly due to habitat loss and increasing urbanization. According to some animal protection groups, some 3,000 wild elephants currently live in Thailand's forests threatened by increasing deforestation, compared to the 300,000 pachyderms that populated the country more than a century ago. CHIEF sm-grc/raa/cc (photo)