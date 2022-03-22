Tatum scores 36 points and the Celtics beat the Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123 on Monday.

Tatum has scored 30 or more points in his last three games. Jaylen Brown added 25 points, while Grant Williams scored 20.

Tre Mann set a rookie record with the Thunder after recording 35 points. He scored 13 of his 21 attempts and 7 of the 12 he made from the three-point line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the Thunder lineup after missing Sunday's loss to Orlando, scored 31 points.

Boston kicked off the first quarter with a 13-0 run, creating an advantage that it retained for much of the game.

The Celtics, who claim to have the best defense in the NBA, battled at first to contain Mann, who was 8-8 in the second period.

Boston had a 65-51 lead at halftime and scored 43 points in the third episode to remain in control of the match.