South Korea's Posco starts construction of a lithium plant in Argentina

Buenos Aires, 21 Mar South Korean company Pohang Iron and Steel Company (Posco) announced Monday the imminent start of construction of a lithium processing plant in the northern Argentine province of Salta, official sources said. In a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, officials of the South Korean company announced that next Wednesday they will start construction of a lithium hydroxide plant in the northern part of the Salar del Hombre Muerto, a project in which it plans to invest a total of $4 billion and which will create 1,900 million dollars direct and indirect jobs. According to the Argentine Government, the project, called Sal de Oro, will guarantee upon its entry into value an inflow of net exports of approximately 260 million dollars a year for the next 30 years. The Posco authorities indicated that, in a first phase, the company plans to produce 25,000 tons of lithium in Argentina, to reach a stage after 100,000 tons. In the huge Salar del Hombre Muerto, shared by the Argentine provinces of Salta and Catamarca, other lithium-producing companies, such as US Livent and Canada's Lithium South, also operate.