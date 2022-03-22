Some 2 million children have left Ukraine and 3.3 are internally displaced

Rome, 22 Mar Some 2 million children have already left Ukraine since the start of the war following the invasion of Russia, while 3.3 million minors have been forced to move within the country, Unicef revealed today in Italy. “The number of children fleeing Ukraine is increasing every hour and is inexorably approaching two million,” said the spokesman for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Italy, Andrea Iacomini, in a statement. “In these increasingly dramatic hours, our offices tell us that there are 3.3 million internally displaced children,” he explained, adding that “they need everything, are deeply traumatized and bear the indelible scars of this conflict and the siege of many cities.” Iacomini also insisted that “with each passing day, they are more exposed to the risks of trafficking and exploitation, extreme hunger and disease” so “aid and protection efforts must be intensified or their condition will worsen and they will pay the very high price of a war they did not want.” On Monday, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated 3.48 million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women, children and elderly people, who have left their country as a result of the Russian invasion. Among refugees and internally displaced persons, UNHCR fears that some 10 million Ukrainians, almost a quarter of the country's total population, have been forced to leave their homes, in the words of UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi. CHIEF sea/jac