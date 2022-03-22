San Marcos: These are the academic areas that are valid in the admission process Attention!

This Monday, the extraordinary session of the University Council of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos was held where decided on the 2022-II admission process, after rector Jeri Ramón cancelled the admission test after leaking the exam on Saturday 19th of this month.

In addition, the new schedule of evaluations was announced after this failed process due to the leak of said exam, which, as everyone knows, is the most awaited among the student community.

WHAT ACADEMIC AREAS WERE VALIDATED IN THE ADMISSION PROCESS?

In a statement, UNMSM said that only the results of the examination on Saturday 13 March for the area of Health Sciences will be valid, except for the Professional School of Human Medicine.

In addition, the results of the admission test for the academic areas of Basic Sciences and Economics and Management, held on Sunday, March 13, were validated.

On the other hand, they pointed out that the new admission exam will be on April 2.

“On April 2, you have to take the engineering exam and all those who remain pending (...) Medical school would also be included. Engineering and medical school go exclusively,” said Rector Jeri Ramón.

(more information soon)



