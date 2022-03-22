Russian forces shoot down protest in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces on Tuesday of shooting at unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, where videos showed residents fleeing stun grenades and bullets.

“The occupiers shot people who left peacefully, without weapons, to protest for freedom, our freedom,” said Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky.

Videos uploaded on social media and the Telegram app showed people gathered at Freedom Square in Kherson to protest against Russia's seizure of the city.

Dozens of men and women wrapped in the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine chanted “go home” and “glory to Ukraine”, before security forces threw stun grenades at them to disperse them.

Russian soldiers are observed firing bursts into the air, with no indication that their weapons were aimed directly at civilians.

However, the images showed a group of people attending to an older man in a daze and bleeding.

Local official Yuriy Sobolevsky said that the older adult's leg was “seriously injured” and that he “lost a lot of blood.”

However, he added that doctors were caring for the wounded and that “their lives are out of danger.”

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba uploaded a video of the incident on Twitter.

“In Kherson, Russian war criminals shot unarmed people peacefully protesting against the invaders,” Kuleba said.

Kherson, a city of nearly 300,000 inhabitants before the war, was the first major Ukrainian city to be taken by Russian forces in the first week of the invasion.

The people of Kherson have held several demonstrations against Russian control of the city, in a direct challenge to the Russian version that the town was “liberated”.

