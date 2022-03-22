Russia says US must cease threats if it wants to maintain relations

(Adds statements on the need to normalize relations and the request not to demonize Russia) Moscow, 22 Mar Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said today that the United States must stop creating threats to Russia if it wants to maintain relations with Moscow. “The approach of what needs to be done to maintain relations is undoubtedly correct. They (the Americans) simply need to stop their escalation, both verbally and from the point of view of stuffing the Kiev regime with weapons,” Ryabkov told a group of journalists, quoted by the Interfax agency. The deputy minister added that “it is also necessary to stop creating threats to Russia.” “If (the Americans) manage to exert any positive influence in Kiev, which I not only have doubts about, but I am convinced that regrettable will not happen, I think there would be a certain prospect for the normalization of relations,” he said. According to Ryabkov, Moscow is currently observing a “downward trend” because of the United States in relations with Russia. “We regret this, but that has no bearing on our determination to move towards the objectives of the special military operation (in Ukraine) and to adapt to the circumstances associated with US sanctions,” he stressed. On Monday, Russia presented a note of protest to the US Ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, over “unacceptable” statements by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Moscow warned that Biden's statements, “unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, put Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture.” “The US does everything to break relations, there is no doubt about it. We insist on the need to at least standardize communication at elementary levels,” he said. Riabkov called on his “American colleagues” to reflect on the consequences “of the policies of bloody suppression of undesirable regimes in various regions of the world that they carried out for many decades.” “We demand that the demonization of Russia cease. We insist that responsibility for the possible consequences of what is happening will lie completely and completely with Washington,” he stressed. Last Thursday, the US president described his Russian counterpart as a “murderous dictator” who has authorized “inhuman” attacks against Ukraine. CHIEF mos/fp