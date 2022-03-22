Russia admits Ukraine's sovereignty in referendum on possible agreement

Moscow, 22 Mar Russia today affirmed that Ukraine is a sovereign country in terms of convening a referendum on a possible compromise with Moscow, an option suggested last night by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Ukraine is a sovereign state, and there can and should be certain internal state procedures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his daily telephone press conference when asked about Zelenski's statements. In an interview on Monday with several television stations, the Ukrainian president said that possible commitments to Russia, including security guarantees, must be subject to popular consultation. “The people must speak up and give their response to some or the other formats of engagement. And what will they be like? That is already a matter of our talks and the understanding between Ukraine and Russia,” Zelenski said. The spokesman for the Russian Presidency indicated that, in addition to Ukrainian sovereign affairs, there are “substances that are in the negotiation stage” between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. “I cannot address the details of these substances,” said Peskov, who expressed his conviction that “making them public would only harm the negotiating process, which is proceeding much slower and with less content” than Moscow would like. On February 24, Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the declared purpose of “demilitarizing and denazifying” the neighboring country, a campaign that has been condemned by the international community. mos/pi