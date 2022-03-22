“Private Messages”, film by Chilean director Bize arrives at the Spanish film festival

Málaga (Spain), 22 Mar Chilean filmmaker Matías Bize presented today in Malaga (Spain) his cinematographic “experiment”, “Private Messages”, which he did during the pandemic with the stories that some friendly actors agreed to tell by talking to their mobile phones; stories of real monsters, all fictional, but all authentic. “Death was happening too close to us and there was an urgent desire to turn to what is important: how we are as parents, what we are like as children, what we are like in our relationships as a couple. And from that, the invitation was superconcrete: to record themselves with their phones, in their own homes,” Bize says in an interview with Efe. The Chilean is competing for the first time at the Malaga Film Festival, where he is competing for the Golden Biznaga. “Private Messages” is an intimate and particular adventure of monsters that connects with the interior of the human being. The stories are intertwined: an adult who remembers their attempts at suicide as a child because of the mistreatment of their mother; two brothers who discover very late that their mental problems come from the abuse they suffered in childhood by their psychiatrist uncle, who was the one who diagnosed them, or a battered young mother who runs away from her monster with her five-year-old boy, colleague and confidante, and he succeeds. These are the intimacies of Antonia (Zegers), de la Vero (Verónica Intile), an Argentinian actress who shot her natural birth in a bathtub and gave it to Bize, as a final miracle of life: “That little boy who is born is the ray of light,” says Bize. Or Vicenta (Ndongo), who improvises a story that is his own, where he questions, sitting in his kitchen, the role of women and the family. “I gave some a script, others talked about what was happening to them, others did things that they proposed to me, and from there, I was in Mexico, in Chile was the editor Rodrigo Saquel, and together we started to put together the material that came to us and the craziest thing,” Bize points out, “is that the film itself was telling us about where was he going.” And there is the story of Néstor (Cantillana), a father who doesn't know he has a son, or that of Blanca (Lewin), who later discovers what her wonderful husband looks like, or that of Mellamo Sebastián, a singer-songwriter, also with his dark side. And the overwhelming story of Nico, which is the real life of Poblete, the first time he has spoken in public about his “monster”. “The idea was very open: to make a film together, but above all, I asked them to look inside and tell each other what we wanted to talk about, what was happening to us, from the start I told them I didn't want to talk about the pandemic.” The film, which will be released in Chile in May, does not currently have a distributor in Spain. CHIEF aga/aam (photo)