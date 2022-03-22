Plácido Domingo's concert in Motril postponed due to problems in the venue

Motril (Granada) Mar 21 The City Council of Motril (Granada) has postponed the concert that the tenor Plácido Domingo planned to perform in this town next Saturday, March 26 due to the technical inability of the bullring, where this cultural event was to take place. Plácido Domingo performed as part of the commemorative events of the 140th anniversary of the Calderón de la Barca Theatre in this town together with the Granada soprano Mariola Cantarero and the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra As the City Council informed EFE, the concert will not be held “due to the inevitable consequences of last week's atmospheric event (the stormy Celia) that hit this area of Spain in particular with torrential rains and Saharan dust.” For this reason, the venue does not meet the right conditions for the event, without “drying for a period of not less than 20-30 days and then compacting the albero” and being unable to “bear the full weight of the infrastructure of the stage covered by the venue”, according to the technical report carried out by the plaza inspection. The City Council has indicated that in the coming days they will announce the date of the new celebration and that in the meantime they will guarantee the return of tickets to anyone who requests it.