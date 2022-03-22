Peru's state oil company appoints finance manager manager

Lima, 21 Mar The state-owned oil company Petroperú appointed Fernando de la Torre Tejada as its new general manager on Monday, as its new general manager, Fernando de la Torre Tejada, who worked until today as corporate finance manager, following the resignation of Hugo Chávez Arévalo in the midst of a controversy over the management of an audit that had to be carried out in the company. This was decided by the company's board of directors in a meeting that took place a day after Chávez Arévalo's resignation, Petroperú said in a brief statement. De la Torre de has a degree in Management from the Universidad del Pacífico, and holds a Master of Business Administration. He is a specialist in International Banking, with knowledge in liability restructuring and business reengineering, the information added. He also “has extensive experience in the areas of finance, banking and risk management”, always according to the information disseminated. Last week, Standard & Poor's downgraded Petroperú's long-term credit rating from BBB- to BB+, a position used to rank companies most at risk of defaulting their debts and also changed the oil company's outlook from stable to negative. At the beginning of March, the rating agency Fitch Ratings also downgraded Petroperú's credit rating from BBB to BBB-, the lowest grade of its investment grade, which is only one step away from those considered “speculative”. This Saturday, the Comptroller of the Republic, Nelson Shack, met with President Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace, after which he said that they spoke about “the great concern” they have about Petroperú, which is the main Peruvian state-owned company. “The meeting made it absolutely clear the need for immediate action to restore trust and credibility in Petroperú's corporate governance. The president has mentioned that the necessary actions will be taken soon,” he said. CHIEF gdl/dub/laa