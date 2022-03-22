Pedro Sánchez urges the EU to act to avoid being “hostages” of Putin

London, 22 Mar Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez believes that European Union (EU) leaders must “take action” to lower energy prices and thus prevent Europe from becoming a “hostage” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he told the “Financial Times” (FT). In an interview with the British economic daily, Sanchez points out that the next NATO summit - this Thursday - should help Spain and other countries that are struggling to deal with the huge increases in gasoline and electricity prices as well as those seeking to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. “If the EU does not give us the tools to respond to this energy emergency, it will be difficult, not only for Spain, but for all Member States to bear the enormous economic cost,” warned the socialist politician. Sánchez's government is currently considering putting caps on the wholesale price of electricity as an emergency measure to decouple it from gas, triggered by the war in Ukraine. According to the Spanish CEO, Moscow sought to keep European energy prices high, keeping gas reserves low last year as part of a pre-war strategy. “We have to defend our citizens; Europe cannot be Putin's energy hostage,” Sanchez told the FT, urging “to increase our energy independence while adapting our pricing system to a new reality.” He argued that “if industries slow down their production, it's not because they have a problem with demand, it's because they have energy costs that are absolutely unbearable.” The FT believes that Sánchez will have to overcome strong resistance from the northern EU states to carry out the changes he intends in the electricity market. In preparation before the summit, Sanchez traveled this week to Paris and Brussels where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel. The FT also recalls the pressures Sánchez is currently facing in Spain, following recent protests by farmers in Madrid against high energy prices. According to the president, “Europe cannot allow the summit to end without agreement; we need measures and we need them now”. “The (economic impact of the war) will be greater or lesser depending on Europe's response to the crisis,” he warned. Sánchez also recalled that Spain could contribute more to the EU's energy independence, as the owner of nearly a third of liquefied natural gas storage plants, provided that interconnections with France were improved. He considered that the export of that gas, which largely comes from Algeria, is part of the “great opportunity for Spain, following the United Kingdom's exit from the EU, to position itself as one of the main actors” of the bloc. CHIEF prc/er/pi