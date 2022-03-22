Paris Club gives Argentina more time to renegotiate debts

Buenos Aires, 22 Mar The Paris Club granted Argentina more time on Tuesday to reach an agreement to refinance the debts that the South American country has with this forum of creditor nations, official sources reported. In addition, within the framework of a meeting held on Tuesday in Paris between Argentina's Economy Minister Martín Guzmán and Paris Club President Emmanuel Moulin, the group of 22 creditor countries endorsed Argentina for the new extended facilities program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will be discussed on next Friday by the board of directors of the Washington-based agency. As reported by the Argentine Ministry of Economy in a statement, Argentina and the Paris Club “agreed to a further extension of the understanding reached in June 2021.” At that time, in the face of an imminent default with the Paris Club, Argentina had agreed with that forum to establish a “time bridge” until March 31, 2022 for the South American nation to reach a debt refinancing agreement with the IMF before that date. Until that time, Argentina had to settle debts to the Paris Club of $430 million - out of a total debt of about $2.4 billion to the forum - which effectively fulfilled two payments made in July and last February. Given that Argentina reached an agreement with the IMF staff this month to refinance debts of some $45 billion, Alberto Fernández's government had to resume negotiations with the Paris Club, which prompted Guzman's trip to Paris. In France, the Argentine minister and Moulin agreed on Tuesday that they will seek to conclude negotiations to refinance outstanding debts by June 30. The debt to the Paris Club dates back to a refinancing agreement signed with that group in 2014 and Argentina's main creditors in the forum are Germany, Japan, Holland, Spain and Italy. SUPPORT FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH THE IMF The agreement reached on Tuesday also includes financial guarantees from the Paris Club in support of the new program with the Fund, “allowing Argentina to secure the financial sources identified in the agreement with the IMF,” the statement said. The financial guarantees granted provide that, during the duration of the program, which will last for 30 months, Argentina will make partial payments to Paris Club members in proportion to those made to other bilateral creditors, in accordance with the terms established in the June 2021 understanding. According to the statement, Moulin expressed the Paris Club's support for the agreement reached between the government of Alberto Fernández and the IMF “staff”, which has already been approved by the Argentine Parliament and which will be dealt with by the organization's board next Friday with a view to its final approval. “We recognize that the objective of this program with the IMF is to strengthen Argentina's macroeconomic stability and foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the medium and long term,” Moulin said. The new program foresees total disbursements of about $45 billion so that Argentina can meet the heavy maturities with the organization itself between this year and 2024 resulting from the “stand by” agreement signed in 2018. Among its main objectives, the new program seeks to tackle Argentina's persistent high inflation (50.9% in 2021) through a multiple strategy that involves a reduction in monetary financing of the fiscal deficit and a new monetary policy framework, with positive real interest rates to support financing to the Treasury. through the domestic market. It also establishes a gradual reduction in the primary fiscal deficit, from the equivalent of 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, to 2.5% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024, a goal that will force Argentina to reduce energy subsidies and increase tax revenue, among other measures. CHIEF nk/cjn/laa