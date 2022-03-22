Parents of Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan seek justice at ICC

New Delhi, 22 Mar The family of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who worked for the information agency Reuters and died last July in Afghanistan before the capture of the country by the Taliban, appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to seek justice against the fundamentalist group. “This communication specifically refers to the attack of July 16, 2021, which resulted in the illegal assault, torture and murder of Danish Siddiqui,” reads the complaint filed with the ICC on behalf of his parents, Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar. Family members allege that the photojournalist was “the victim of crimes against humanity and war crimes at the hands of anti-government forces, who identify themselves as Taliban.” This Reuters photojournalist, who won the Pulitzer in 2018 for his documentation of the Rohingya refugee crisis, died last July during a clash between the Taliban and Afghan security forces of the deposed government in the border town of Spin Boldak, in the southern province of Kandahar. According to the allegations, Siddiqui was injured in the crossfire and took refuge in a mosque where he received medical attention from the Afghan special forces in which he was embedded. The photojournalist was left behind by the soldiers, and identified by the Taliban. “The fact that he was a member of the press was clear in his person and his dress. He was also clearly identified as an Indian. Because of these two attributes, he was tortured, shot several times at close range and his body was mutilated,” the petition argues. The lawsuit seeks legal action against several senior Taliban officials such as Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme spiritual chief of the formation, or the interim Taliban Prime Minister, Hassan Akhund, as well as against local commanders. The Taliban have, however, denied these accusations. Siddiqui made several important coverage in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong protests, the earthquakes in Nepal, the North Korean mass festival and the living conditions of asylum-seekers in Switzerland. In 2018, the photojournalist also became the first Indian reporter to win a Pulitzer Prize as part of the Reuters photography team. Before the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan was one of the most dangerous countries for journalists and in 2021 it was ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index. CHIEF da/mt/fp