Panama has accumulated 8,159 deaths and 761,643 cases due to covid-19

Panama City, 21 Mar Panama added 135 new cases of covid-19 and three deaths from the disease this Monday, reaching 761,643 confirmed infections and 8,159 deaths in two months of pandemic, reported the Ministry of Health (Minsa). There are 13 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 104 in the general ward, while 2,111 are isolated at home and 37 in hotels, according to the daily Minsa pandemic report, which specified that the three deceased did not have the complete vaccination schedule. The health entity indicated that 96% of people who died in the last year did not have the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19, which as of this year is three doses for those over 16 years old, and reiterated its call to the population to be vaccinated. A report by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) specified that until March 5 in Panama at least 59 out of 100 people had the complete vaccination schedule and more than 74% of people had received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine. For its part, in its report on Monday, Minsa indicates that patients who have healed have reached 751,219 since March 9, 2020, when the first infection occurred in Panama, where covid has a lethality of 1.1% that remains one of the lowest in Latin America. On this day, 3,676 tests were applied to detect cases of covid, which showed a positivity of 3.7%. Panama has 5,618,432 tests applied to date. With regard to the vaccination process, the Minsa Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) indicates that since 20 January 2021, 7,854,991 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied. The coverage of the target population (from 5 years of age) is 86.3% with first dose; 75.8% with two doses, and 45% with booster doses for people over 16 years of age. The EPI report further explains that 319,830 pediatric doses have been applied to children between 5 and 11 years of age, for 46.2 per cent coverage. Panama reached more than 3 million people vaccinated with two doses against covid-19 this Saturday. The Central American country, with a population of 4.28 million inhabitants, maintains a high vaccination rate and is in an area of virus control, Minsa said, following the strong pandemic wave promoted by omicron between December and mid-January.