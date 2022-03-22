Pablo Carreño will prepare Wimbledon on the grass of Mallorca

Palma, 22 Mar Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño, number 19 in the world, has confirmed that he will prepare his participation in Wimbledon on the grass courts of the Country Club de Calviá, home of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Carreño is the second tennis player registered in the Balearic tournament that will be held from June 18 to 25, after Australian Nick Kyrgios. The Asturian player, champion of six ATP titles, says that he “is proud to play in Mallorca”. “I have wonderful memories of last year and the Mallorca Country Club. I can't find a better place to prepare for Wimbledon than here at home,” says the recent Olympic medallist in Tokyo, former world number 10 and double semifinalist of the US Open in 2017 and 2020. CHIEF 1000336 pcl/ja/ea