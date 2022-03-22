Opposition Cristiana Chamorro is sentenced to 8 years in prison in Nicaragua

Managua, 21 Mar Opponent Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, whom Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega avoided facing in the controversial recent presidential elections when she was imprisoned, was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for the crimes of money, property and asset laundering, appropriation and retention wrongdoing, abusive management and ideological falsehood. Chamorro, a 68-year-old journalist by profession and who has been under house arrest since June 2, 2021, was convicted by Judge Luden Martín Quiroz, of the Ninth Criminal District Court of Managua, reported the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), which followed up the case, in a statement Daughter of the murdered Nicaraguan hero and anti-Somocista journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal and former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), journalist Cristiana Chamorro was the opposition figure most likely to win the presidential elections on November 7, in which Ortega was re-elected to his fifth term, fourth in a row and second together with wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison. CHIEF lfp/av/laa