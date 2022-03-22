Opponent Cristiana Chamorro sentenced to eight years in prison in Nicaragua

The journalist and former Nicaraguan presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro was sentenced Monday by a court to eight years in prison, after being found guilty of crimes attributed to her by Daniel Ortega's government.

Cristiana, 68, will continue under house arrest, a regime she has been in since last June, reported the independent Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), which is following the proceedings against detained opponents.

His conviction is for crimes such as money laundering and misappropriation. The authorities have not given details of the convictions.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the crimes were committed through the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation (FVBCH), an NGO named after the former president of Nicaragua (1990-1997) and mother of Cristiana, dedicated to promoting freedom of the press and expression

On Monday he was also sentenced to nine years in prison for the same case of the Foundation, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, Cristiana's brother. Joaquín will be held in the prison of the Police Judicial Assistance Directorate (DAJ), known as El Chipote.

Two employees of the FVBCH, inoperative since last year, and Cristiana's driver also received sentences of up to 13 years.

-Millionaire fines-

Cristiana and the three officials were “imposed millionaire fines” that are “impossible to pay, and if they were to be commuted it would amount to life imprisonment,” said Cenidh, who calculated the total amount of the penalty at about three million dollars.

Cristiana had already rejected the charges, and assured that the case against her was armed because she tried to “serve the Nicaraguans” as a candidate for president in last November's elections.

She was arrested on June 2, days after announcing her intention to register as a pre-candidate for the presidency of the right-wing Citizens for Freedom Alliance (CXL).

He was one of the favorites to compete against the re-election of Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla who has ruled since 2007 and who won a fourth consecutive term last November.

The journalist had advocated a single opposition bid to confront Ortega.

The accusation against Chamorro originated after the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees the work of NGOs, warned that it found anomalies in the Foundation's accounts and transferred the case to the Prosecutor's Office, which requested his arrest.

Cristiana Chamorro was one of seven presidential candidates arrested along with 39 other opponents last year on charges, mostly, of violating “national integrity.”

Opponents have been tried under a Defense of Sovereignty law, passed in 2020 by Congress controlled by the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

The opposition and the international community believe that the arrests were politically motivated and sought to ensure Ortega's continuity in power.

For the electoral observation NGO Open Ballot Boxes, the condemnations of presidential candidates are “the consummation of political persecution and judicialization against any opposition leadership or force that aspired to dispute power through voting.”

-The Chamorros-

The trials of the opponents began on 1 February and at least 40 have received sentences between 8 and 13 years in prison.

Relatives of the detainees insisted on Monday on the progressive deterioration of the health of their relatives with heart disease, skin fungus, fainting and symptoms compatible with covid-19. They demand their freedom or a change in the prison regime.

One of them, former guerrilla fighter Hugo Torres, died in a hospital after spending several months in prison.

They are four members of the Chamorro family arrested between June and September last year. Cristiana and her brother Pedro Joaquín, convicted today; and her cousins Juan Sebastián Chamorro, former presidential candidate sentenced to 13 years; and Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, manager of the opposition newspaper La Prensa, whose trial began on Monday.

Meanwhile, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, another brother of Cristiana for whom there was a warrant for his arrest, went into exile to avoid his capture.

burn/blue/dga/