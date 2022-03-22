Ombudsman's Office warned about public order situation in Arauca

En muchos pueblos de Arauca, las pintadas de la guerrilla del ELN se intercalan en la fachada con las de las FARC, en una exhibición histórica de las insurgencias para dejar claro que aún están ahí, que nunca se han marchado. Fotografía de archivo. EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

During a meeting of the agency in Arauca and in the company of social leaders and presidents of the Communal Action Boards of the municipalities of Tame and Puerto Rondón, they carried out human rights checks on communities affected by clashes between illegal armed groups, in recent days.

Operations have also been carried out by the National Army, the latter being captured by Fredy Buitrago Parada, known by the alias “Mono Canas”, and who is designated as the leader of the Adonay Ardila Pinilla Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN). This group is the one that would allegedly be marked the burning of a school bus on February 24 in the Paz de Ariporo municipality, in the department of Casanare.

General Jorge Mora, Commander VIII Division of the Army, said: “This important operation causes a fracture within the ELN in its command and control, since this leader was responsible for articulating the mobility corridor that exists between the departments of Casanare, Arauca and the neighboring country.”

The Army assured that the “Monkey Reeds” met another woman identified as alias “Paloma” or “La Negra”, making alleged extortion charges. Both surrendered without resistance, say the authorities, who during the operation confiscated “a 9-millimeter pistol-type gun, 76 cartridges for it, 3 cell phones, a monocular night vision lens and a campaign lens, as well as material and documentation of interest to military intelligence.”

Violence would have intensified in the department due to the Senate and House of Representatives elections, in fact, the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Asis, said that 3 candidates for Congress, of which 2 were candidates for peace seats, were attacked hours before the elections began.

In the next few hours, the Humanitarian Caravan for Life is expected to arrive in the department of Arauca from Bogotá. Participants will seek to meet with local authorities and participate in a wake with the communities. The various national and international social and human rights organizations, as well as representatives of the Congress of the Republic, maintain that the current Caravan seeks to denounce and make visible the humanitarian crisis in the region, says the Colombia Informa agency.

In the municipality of Tame in the last few hours there was a shooting at the exit of the town centre, two men were attacked by hit men of whom one of them died on the spot and the other was taken to the San Antonio hospital. Also, gunmen intercepted with a van a taxi driver, who was with two passengers. The driver was abducted and later killed in a rural area of Tame.

The army published a video where they say they are making a presence in the area, in order to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

