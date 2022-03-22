Nuevo Leon Prosecutor's Office reviewed safes in the “Bronco”

During the night of this Monday, March 21, the Nuevo León State Prosecutor's Office notified of the opening of the two safes of Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, El Bronco, seized on March 20 at his home.

According to the statement issued by the Prosecutor's Office “with the intention of locating evidence or evidence on resources of illicit origin”, the review of the two safes secured in the building located in the municipality of Galeana in Nuevo León was carried out.

In one of the safes 4,500 pesos were found, while the other was empty, of which the corresponding record was drawn up.

Added to this is what was obtained from the previous search in which 2 million 100 thousand pesos were seized in cash, along with a 30x30 rifle and a 357 magnum revolver, in addition to the two safes.

Information in development*