Now the fault of inflation lies with the flutes

Foto de archivo - Un cliente tiene una lista en verdulería en un mercado callejero, en Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jun 15, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

When you hear government officials talk that inflation is multicausal and they always have an explanation at hand to justify their failures to stop it, you understand why they say it is multicausal: to invent a thousand different excuses that allow them to try to get out of the way.

It turns out that inflation is now the fault of the war, according to Gabriela Cerruti, the president's verborrhagic spokeswoman, who argues that the inflation we had so far is different from what will come because Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine drives up the price of wheat, as if the CPI were made up only of the bread he eats the people. But he also adds that there are sectors that have extraordinary profits and he follows the list of nonsense to justify the impact that the phenomenal monetary issuance of the platita plan is having.

The “platita plan” that was implemented last year to try to reverse an electoral result that was very bad is now being paid. When you look at the data on inflation, emission and economic activity, you can see a sharp drop in demand for currency, in this case the peso. People are quickly getting rid of the pesos issued by the Central Bank.

It is that growing the monetary base at a rate of 23.6% per annum in July ended up issuing at a rate of 40% a year in December with a clear growing trend in the second half of the year.

This acceleration of monetary expansion is explained by the growth of the fiscal deficit also since the middle of last year. Obviously Cerruti is not going to admit that they sent a populist party that people are paying for today, but the problem is there.

Figure 1 shows three variables to understand the inflationary problem we are experiencing. Since Alberto Fernández came to government, the monetary base increased by 97.2%, and the CPI, with controlled prices and tariffs and exchange rates, grew by 113% while GDP fell by 0.8%. What does this data tell us? That in two years the supply of goods and services decreased while the number of pesos in circulation almost doubled. The biggest increase in the CPI than the growth of the monetary base is a drop in demand for currency. In other words, there are more pesos circulating that people don't want to have and fewer goods offered.

Explaining the inflationary problem caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine is nonsense of unsuspected dimensions. Bread and cereals have a weight of 4.05% in the CPI, so Cerruti and Kulfas have yet to explain the remaining 96% of inflationary overflow.

On the other hand, in February French flutite-type bread increased by 7.6% in Greater Buenos Aires, but there were other products that rose much higher. Lettuce rose 72.7%, round tomato 40.8%, orange 19.8%, soap bread 11.2%, etc. What are you going to do, one trust for lettuce, another for tomato and another for onions?

Now Minister Kulfas is demanding that the costs be explained to him to see if the prices are right. He clearly has a serious problem understanding how the market works. It is not that costs determine prices, but that the prices that people are willing to pay for each product are what determine the costs that producers can incur.

Once again, it must be explained that the real world does not move as Kulfas believes. In the real world, the entrepreneur does not add costs regardless of what he incurs, adds the profit he wants and gets the selling price at which people buy without problems.

Every good and service offered on the market competes with all others to win the favor of the consumer. People have different needs and therefore value the goods and services offered in the market differently. A vegan is not willing to spend a penny on a gram of meat and a well-Creole steakhouse does value a good vacuum or strip roast. One is willing to buy and the other is not. This data alone shows that Kulfas cannot know the needs of millions of people who demand or stop demanding certain goods and, therefore, indicate what needs to be produced and at what prices they are willing to buy each good.

Those prices that the consumer is willing to pay for each good or service are the costs that an entrepreneur may incur and, depending on the productivity of the entrepreneur, his rate of profitability will arise. Kulfas reasons exactly the opposite of how the market works. Maybe he wants reality to suit his desires.

These people don't understand that, unlike the public sector, which compulsively earns its income (the collection of taxes), the private sector earns its income by earning the favor of the consumer by producing goods and services in the combination that people demand.

But, in addition, they talk about exaggerated profits or extraordinary rents. They don't understand that sinking an investment in Argentina is not the same as in Holland or Finland. In Argentina, the one who sets up a company does not know what new tax he will wake up with tomorrow, whether he will be able to import inputs, whether the labor judgment industry will generate an unforeseen loss, whether the government is going to set maximum prices or if Moyano is going to drive him through a truck at the door of the factory. Investing in Argentina is a highly risky activity due to the lack of predictable rules of the game and legal certainty.

The higher the risk, the higher the rate of return that the investor will ask for an investment. The problem is that in Argentina, legal uncertainty and unpredictability in the rules of the game mean that there is no longer a rate of return that can cover the risk of investing here. That is why companies are leaving, there are more and more unemployed, less supply of goods and services and poverty is skyrocketing to unsuspected levels, in a country that became an economic power when it was integrated into the world, adopted free market policies and there was legal certainty for private property. It's as simple as that.