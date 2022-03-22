No longer fight grandfather's land: they presented a law reform so that young people have access to housing

Luis Arturo González, federal deputy for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), presented a reform initiative that promotes access to decent and decent housing for young adults, this by reducing the housing deficit in Mexico and, consequently, reducing inequality.

This Monday, March 21, San Lázaro disseminated the official information presented by the legislator, in which he proposes, in order to materialize its purpose, to modify the Housing Law, the General Law on Social Development and the Law of the Mexican Youth Institute, so that the Mexican State articulates the scaffolding necessary for young people Mexicans can access housing.

This reform weighs the social objective of meeting basic housing needs by virtue of guaranteeing the right to a decent and decent house or apartment for the population, and consequently, during the legislation, the current environment in which the provision of real estate loans is prioritized to people with the greatest purchasing power.

Access to decent and decent housing is guaranteed by the Mexican Constitution (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

González Cruz defined young people of legal age as Mexican citizens, whose age is between 18 and 29 years old, without distinction as to ethnic origin, gender, disability, social and health status, religion, opinions, preferences, marital status or any other.

In detail, the secretary of the National Defense Commission explained that the National Housing Programme will contain the supports and instruments to meet the housing needs of people in this demographic and that the National Housing System will give comprehensiveness and coherence to actions, instruments, processes and supports aimed at meeting their housing needs.

In this regard, the social spirit is highlighted, since it is proposed that housing programmes, instruments and supports to ensure that every family can enjoy decent and decent housing will give priority attention to those aimed at the population in poverty and young adults.

In the Law of the Mexican Youth Institute, it will have among its functions to elaborate and promote, in coordination with the departments of the three levels of government, programs that promote the emancipation of young people of legal age that guarantee their access to decent and quality housing, under minimum criteria of spaces habitable.

Real estate grabbing by private companies has led to constructions of social interest being carried out in areas far from the workplace (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

During the explanatory statement, the deputy recalled the context in which young people face a practical nullity of access to housing loans derived from the “economic and social scenario in which employment opportunities are scarce, wages are low and the paths to rise socially have been diluted”.

He also pointed out that, although access to housing is a social right established in the Constitution, the exercise of this right for young people is often frustrated.

It is in this context that he pointed out that the State must operate to promote access to housing for the vulnerable population, with the lowest income and greatest deprivation in our country, such as young people. In this line of thought, he pointed out that the precariousness of work and the fracture of social security protection mechanisms have led to uncertainty regarding the aspirations of Mexican youth to have economic stability and to be able to form their own assets.

The initiative seeks to break the barriers faced by young adults when they decide to start this process. Finally, the initiative was turned to the United Housing and Youth Commissions for opinion, and to the Welfare Committee for opinion.

