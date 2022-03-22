Miley Cyrus: “Bogotá, my favorite show”

One of the most anticipated concerts for this first half of the year was precisely that of Miley Cyrus. The 29-year-old singer has been touring some countries in South America where she included Argentina, Chile and Brazil with her participation in the Lollapalooza in these countries, missing the one in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Paraguay will close its passage through these lands on March 23 with the Asunciónico Festival. However, when it comes to her presentation in Bogotá, Colombia, the actress also went through an awkward moment because of the height of the city.

Cyrus had to stop the show for a moment when he had the feeling that he wanted to vomit. However, attendees understood the situation and the music continued with the best of her choreography and staging as is characteristic of the singer.

On social networks, the singer's attendees and fans were happy about the event that hosted around 15,000 people at the Movistar Arena. There they showed some outfits that are usually part of Miley's followers, even before the concert she tweeted:

Of course his followers did not resist responding to him and uploaded their photos with the costumes that they would wear to the Cyrus concert. Some of them were outside the hotel where the pop star stayed and throughout the night they were singing some of his songs, something that made him happy, despite interrupting his sleep.

During the concert, Miley Cyrus was seen wearing a black one-piece outfit with some holes that showed her skin in parts. He also wore large dark glasses.

Among the songs he performed for the Colombian audience were Fly on the wall, 23, Wrecking Ball, We Can't Stop, The Climb, Party in the USA and Angels Like You, one of the songs most anticipated by coffee audiences.

The Colombian audience managed to captivate Miley Cyrus to the point of acknowledging during the concert that the concert given in Bogotá was her favorite, which made the audience crazy, as can be seen in this video.

Cyrus left great feelings among her fans who are already waiting for her return on a next occasion and hopefully not as far as it happened this time, since the American has not walked on Colombian soil for 11 years.

Perhaps with the great reception that his followers have given him in this part of the world, he will have been wanting more. However, the country is increasingly becoming an obligatory place for several of the world's most important artists and bands regardless of genre.

This turns out to be a respite for the cultural industry that these days had a major blow with the new postponement of one of the most important and massive festivals in the country, such as the Jamming Festival. This was the last minute when the attendees were already starting to arrive in the city of Ibagué where the 3-day event was scheduled.





