Michelle Soifer surprises quail egg seller and gives her a thousand suns for school supplies

On Wednesday, March 16, at the EEG studios in Pachacamac, the Tribunal gave each competitor a backpack that inside had 1000 soles each, in order to find a family so that he could buy school supplies.

For that reason, two days later, Michelle Soifer went to the Magdalena market, looking for a unmarried mother, who has three children aged 16, 11 and 9, who sells quail eggs at that establishment.

At first, the reality girl approached the lady on the pretext of buying her merchandise. Once he is in trust, he asks, how many children does he have? To which the merchant responds. “I have three.”

Then, he asked him, “What do you do with school supplies?” To which the merchant Jenny replied: “You have to do what you can. That way you give up little, but you just have to face it,” he said.

When Michelle Soifer hears this testimony, she flatters Jenny and says the following: “Sir, that is very admirable and I love knowing that you don't care about adversity, but that you want to move your children forward. I am still going to continue shopping, but I wanted to give him my backpack, for one of his children, I still have to buy a lot and I prefer to give it to you because my daughter is small. Besides, it's a boy's backpack,” said the influencer.

An emotional surprise

What I didn't imagine, Jenny is what was in the backpack. Therefore, Michelle Soifer emphasizes that he open the closing, while the trader was surprised by such action of the alleged client. The woman noticed that there was money inside the backpack and was surprised and excited.

“I came on behalf of the Esto Es Guerra program and we came to bring you this backpack for all of you,” Soifer said. Meanwhile, Jenny got excited and thanked for the gesture of giving her that money, which she needs so much. “The precise word for this moment is thank you,” commented the merchant.

“I've been through very difficult times, but life goes on and if you don't do your part, nothing will be possible,” said the merchant Jenny and with an emotional hug she said goodbye to Michelle Soifer and I wish the Warriors luck.

In this way, the Warrior, Michelle Soifer met the challenge of production and gave the money to a family in financial need so that they could buy school supplies.

KEEP READING



