Mavs resist and beat Timberwolves 110-108

DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored 18 points with a crucial three-pointer in the final stages after missing four games for personal reasons, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday 110-108 in a game delayed by roof leaks.

Luka Doncic scored 15 points and 10 assists, the last to prepare a three-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith from the same right corner where Bullock scored moments later. Dwight Powell scored 22 points with 8 baskets in as many attempts for Dallas.

The Mavericks avoided adding their first three-loss streak since December and approached a Utah game for the fourth ticket in a tight group in the Western Conference playoff fight.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 22 points for the resurrected Timberwolves, who saw their four-win streak halted with just their second defeat in 12 games. They missed the chance to get close to half a game of Dallas for the fifth ticket.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points for Dallas, while Jalen Brunson and Finney-Smith each contributed 15 points.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and D'Angelo Russell 18 for the Timberwolves.