Mauro Schmid premieres the lead and his account in the 'Wolf Pack'

Sports Writing, 22 Mar The Swiss Mauro Schmid (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl) is the first leader of the Coppi e Bartali Week to win the first stage, starting and finishing in Riccione, of 164.6 km long. Schmid (Bullach, 22) won ahead of two Ineos riders, Irishman Eddie Dunbar and British Ethan Hayter, second and third, respectively. The Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), one of the great attractions of the Italian event, was ranked fourth. First victory in the 'Wolf Pack' team for the young Swiss racer, who forged the victory in a shared getaway with Eddie Dunbar 19 km from the finish line that led them to compete for glory with each other, with an advantage for Schmid, who celebrated his triumphant christening in the tourist town of Riccione, province of Rimini, in Emilia Romagna. The first stage did not exactly offer a seaside resort for runners, but a route of constant up and down, three points scored and another eight not listed, the last of which was San Clemente (2.3 km to 4.3 percent) with the top 11 km from the finish line. There was interest in starring in the fugue since the dawn of the stage, and for this, four runners were offered who came to have a 4-minute rent. The platoon triggered the hunt as they approached the last climbs of the day, the Grotta di Onferno (2.6 km to 5.8 percent) and Montefiore Conca (3km to 9.5%). At 34 finish the adventure went down in history. Attempts continued, already with the intention of seeking the triumph of the stage with real options. Mauro Schmid and Eddie Dunbar attacked decisively, opening a considerable gap that allowed them to dream of arriving in Riccione without the threat of the platoon. Some runners did not give up and tried to leave the group to link up with the rebels, including the illustrious Vincenzo Nibali, the Swiss Marc Hirschi and the Norwegian Tobias Foss. Without success, as the duo on the run was already approaching the finish line. Between Schmid and Dunbar was the stage and the lead. Prize for the Swiss, who left the South African Qhubeka after winning a stage at the Giro d'Italia to finish at the Quick Step, where he made a big debut. It is the fourteenth victory that entered the den of the 'Wolf Pack'. This Wednesday will be the second stage, between Riccione and Longiano, of 165.9 km, a leg breaking day, with hardly any respite on a circuit that will have to be climbed five times between Roncofreddo (3rd, 5.4 km to 4.2 percent) and Bivio Monteleone (3rd, 7km to 3.5). The goal will be installed on a steep slope. CHIEF soc/ism