Martinelli crosses fiction in Spain for espionage

Panama City, 21 Mar Former President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) called this Monday a "soap opera" the fact that he was investigated in Spain for allegedly spying on his alleged partner with the help of agents of the Spanish Civil Guard, and said he will read books on mythology to understand this "story". "You have to understand Greek mythology to see if we understand the Spanish story," Martinelli said in a video posted on his Twitter account from a well-known bookstore in the Panamanian capital, with a book in one of his hands. The former ruler indicated that he was not only looking for books on Greek mythology, but also Norse mythology because he, who "invented everything... this new soap opera that has been invented in Spain", wants to "understand what mythology is". The Spanish Civil Guard is investigating Martinelli and four agents of this security force for apparently being part of a criminal group to spy on the island of Mallorca (Mediterranean) on a woman who has been identified as an alleged partner of the Panamanian politician, it was reported last week in Spain. The operation has so far resulted in six detainees: four Guardia Civil agents in the Balearic Islands, a worker of a security company and a private individual, allegedly involved in these events, which occurred in 2020. In addition, 5 other people, including Martinelli, are being investigated for their alleged association with this criminal gang, which called itself Group Kougar, the Civil Guard reported in that Mediterranean archipelago. According to the investigators, the detainees organized, allegedly on the orders of Martinelli, a "perfectly hierarchical" follow-up group consisting of members of the Civil Guard, the Armed Forces and private security personnel, dedicated to informing the politician of the activities of their partner during their stay on the island, one of the best known tourist destinations in Spain. Those arrested created WhatsApp groups to share surveillance information to the victim, who even put a tracking device in his car, according to local newspapers in Mallorca. In July 2020, the victim reported to the Civil Guard the harassment and follow-up she was subjected to by those now detained, who "would have endangered their physical integrity, as well as that of the people around them." Last November, Martinelli was acquitted in Panama for a case of alleged illegal listening, although he has other legal cases open in his country.