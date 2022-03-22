Magaly revealed audios in which Andy Polo's children are heard crying inconsolably for mistreatment of their mother

This Monday, Magaly Medina released new information about the case involving Andy Polo and his wife Génessis Alarcón, who denounced the University of Deportes baseball player for physical, psychological violence and abandonment of their minor children in the United States.

From the beginning, the host of 'Magaly TV La Firme' commented that footballer Andy Polo washed his face in an interview he gave this weekend to D-Day, where they gave little room to the mother of his children. “Today, Universitario de Deportes has just released the official video of Andy Polo's incorporation, so they had to have a medium where he cleaned himself of all the strong accusations of Genesis,” said the indignant journalist on her program.

In turn, he stressed that baseball player Andy Polo denied that he was able to assault his then cohabitant in the US. “He says that he was disabled, that he had just had a very serious injury, that he was sitting in a chair in front of her and she took away his cell phone and he tried to take away her cell phone. He says he could never hit him because he was on crutches,” said Magaly Medina at the beginning of his program.

In that regard, he announced that he would pass the extended audio that Genessis Alarcón gave him about the day of the incident in the United States. “Here it is going to be noticed, point by point, that the football player who says he was disabled and on crutches, how he pursues her, climbs the stairs with her to the second floor. In this recording you can even hear the sound of footsteps and of her saying 'don't follow me' and going up the stairs”, said the magpie.

ANDY POLO'S CHILDREN CRIED WHEN THEY SAW THEIR MOTHER RECEIVE PHYSICAL ABUSE

Génessis Alarcón appeared again on the 'Magaly TV La Firme' program with his lawyer to deny every point of the version Andy Polo gave on Sunday'D Día'. He even gave Magaly Medina an audio, where he paints what the personality of the Universitario de Deportes player is like.

“You just gave us this audio, I don't know why you've saved it until now. I want us to listen carefully,” said Magaly Medina.

AUDIO OF THE FIGHT BY ANDY POLO AND GENESSIS ALARCÓN

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you anything”

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you”

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you”

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you”

Andy Polo: “Give it to me, I don't want trouble”

Genesis Alarcón: “I don't want trouble either”

Andy Polo: “Ya, dámelo”

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you”

Genesis Alarcon: “How fast?

Genesis Alarcón: “I'm not going to give you”

Génessis Alarcón: “Don't follow me, I won't give it to you”

Génessis Alarcón: “Don't follow me, I won't give it to you anything”

Genesis Alarcón: “Don't follow me”

Genesis Alarcón: “Don't follow me”

Andy Poo: “Give it to me”





























