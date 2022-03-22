Los Tenilinos fell: mother, daughter and son-in-law were engaged in microtrafficking in three sectors of Bogotá

The Mayor's Office of Bogotá announced that the Dijin of the National Police captured three people from the same family, allegedly members of the gang called Los Tenilinos, dedicated to drug trafficking in the Florida, Jaboque and Engativa Centro sectors.

Similarly, the District Administration explained that according to information from the authorities, “among those captured is the woman known as La Mona, 50, who is the one accused of storing and distributing cocaine, bazuco and marijuana along with her 30-year-old daughter, also captured in the three raids made in Engativa”.

A 26-year-old man, who would be the son-in-law of La Mona, also fell with the women. This person was found in violation of an eight-and-a-half-year measure of house detention for the crimes of aggravated homicide, and qualified and aggravated theft. In addition, according to the Mayor's Office, the individual has a history of homicide, fraud, qualified theft, personal injury and trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

In the operation, more than 4,000 doses of cocaine and its derivatives were seized, and more than 1,200 doses of creepy-type marijuana, cash in low-denomination banknotes, and 86 hermetic single-dose bags, among other items for the dosing and concealment of narcotics.

It should be mentioned that all three were presented before a Guarantee Control Judge, for the crime of trafficking, manufacture or carrying of narcotic drugs. Likewise, intramural preventive insurance measures were imposed on them.

Investigations by the National Police revealed that Los Tenilinos, operated looking for tenant-type housing, where the rental requirements were not so demanding, in order to “easily access the rental of the same”.

Thus, in carrying out investigative proceedings, the authorities managed to establish that the owners or landlords “were third parties in good faith, since they had no knowledge of the criminal activities carried out by this criminal family clan”.

In other recent operations, the Tax and Customs Police, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the National Police, found at El Dorado International Airport, a parcel from Madrid (Spain) bound for Cartagena, which contained six (06) kilograms of amphetamine.

Experts in approved preliminary identification tests (PIPH), assigned to the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, established that amphetamine would be used to manufacture approximately 120,000 doses of “Ecstasy”. According to the calculations of the DIRAN observatory, drugs could exceed $4 billion pesos in the criminal market.

