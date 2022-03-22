Long lines and empty gas stations: Lack of fuel in Havana

Havana, 22 Mar Havana and other Cuban municipalities are experiencing increasing problems of fuel shortages, with queues of several hours at many service centers (gas stations) and dispensers empty for days. The Cuban capital woke up with queues that snaked for three and four blocks, hundreds of meters, from the establishments of Servicupet, the state gas station network, and drivers who waited up to eight hours to refill the tank. The ranks in Havana and its surroundings began to grow on Sunday, after it was published in the official regional newspaper Girón that from that day on fuel was being rationed in the province of Matanzas. “For sale in tanks we will authorize up to 10 litres of petrol and 20 litres of diesel. In the event that you are going to throw it directly into the tank of the car, it would be 20 liters of gasoline and diesel up to 40,” explained the coordinator of programs and objectives of the Government of Matanzas, Geobel Quintero Hernández. What on Sunday morning were queues of a dozen vehicles, this Tuesday were already rows of dozens of cars. Several drivers explained to Efe that they were waiting for hours to be able to refuel. In the service center of fifth avenue and Calle 112, in the Havana municipality of Playa, they were stocked this morning for the first time in five days, according to testimonies collected by Efe. Rodrigo, a professional driver, was lifted out of bed by a friend at 4 in the morning to let him know. Shortly after I waited in line, which didn't end until after 11 in the morning. Ahead, I had a good handful of drivers who stood guard since the day before. Behind it, there was an endless line of vehicles, many of whom feared that there would be no fuel for them. “They only let 40 liters per car be put in. And 20 in the porrones (carafas)”, explains this driver, who says he took “breakfast” when he left home and that he took the motorist in front of him, who was an elderly person, into his vehicle. The wait lasted so long that “some of them were thrown away by the car at the end” and others had to escape for a few minutes to be able to go to the bathroom, reaching arrangements not to lose their shift. Rodrigo recounts that there were even moments of tension, because those who were with traps stood in a separate queue and did not have to wait as long as cars. Then some drivers from the last places in the line went to get suckers to skip the wait. “In the end the police had to come,” says Rodrigo. DISTRIBUTION PROBLEMS Quintero argued that, at least in the case of the province of Matanzas, the situation is not due to a shortage problem, but to temporary failures in the fuel distribution system. He stated that Transcupet, the state-owned fuel supply company, currently works with only 62% of its tankers. The rest, it is understood, are out of order. Agenzia Efe asked the Cuban Government for an explanation of this situation, in order to know its causes and scope, but so far it has not received a response. The official national media, for their part, have not reported on this so far. The problem of fuel shortages also seems to be rapidly affecting other interdependent sectors, such as taxi services and public transport in Havana. Some users say that the frequency of buses (city buses) in the capital, which was already in a precarious situation and criticized by the breakdowns, has decreased in recent days, and most of them travel full.