Lionel Messi arrives in Argentina to join the national team

Buenos Aires, 22 Mar Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Tuesday to join the team led by Lionel Scaloni, ahead of the double qualifying date for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Messi, who did not play the last day with Paris Saint Germain due to suffering a flu process, arrived after 9 am local time at the international airport in the town of Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires. He got off the private plane with a gray diver and the rainbow pattern on his chest, 'jeans' and carrying a backpack and purse, according to live broadcasts. Messi arrived in Argentina from Paris, along with PSG teammates Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María, to participate in the Argentine football team's matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. Argentina, already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, will host Venezuela on March 25 and will visit Ecuador four days later. The players arrived the day after the Argentine football team had their first training session with a view to Friday's match against Venezuela on matchday 17 of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.