Libyan Prime Minister Bashaga prohibits any decision of the rival government

Tripoli, 22 Mar The Libyan Prime Minister appointed a month ago by the Parliament (east), Fathi Bashagha, issued a circular on Tuesday to prevent any decision issued by the rival acting government, led in Tripoli by Adbelhamid Dbeibah, considering that his legal mandate has ended. In a document addressed to the heads of municipalities, institutions and public enterprises, Bashagha stated that it is “absolutely forbidden” to implement any legal or administrative measures of the Government of National Unity (GNU), in power since February 2021, as well as to modify the legal and administrative positions of its boards policies. The leader's office confirmed in a statement that members of his cabinet took possession of government buildings in Sebah, capital of the southern Fezzan region, and that agreements are continuing that allow the presidency of the Council of Ministers to settle in the capital “easily and peacefully in the near future”. Tunisia hosted on Tuesday the first meeting of the joint committee that was supposed to bring together representatives of the High Council of the State (west) and the Chamber of Deputies (east) under the auspices of the United Nations, although only the members selected by the Council attended, while the UN ensures that the rest of the participants will join in the next few days. In early March, the head of the UN Special Mission to Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, proposed a new initiative to resume the electoral process through a committee made up of representatives of both houses in order to agree on a constitutional basis before April and hold elections as soon as possible. “With the December 2021 electoral experience as a clear reminder of the importance of holding elections on a sound constitutional and legal basis, they have a new opportunity to build on the work already done and seriously dedicate themselves to achieving consensus on a constitutional framework that will allow elections to be held inclusive, free, fair and transparent nationals,” Williams said in the opening speech. In parallel, Dbeibah ordered Sunday the formation of a national committee to draft electoral laws as well as the constitutional basis and assured that it will not accept a power agreement “under the umbrella of consensus”, since it is only achieved through elections. Fathi Bashagha, a powerful former Minister of the Interior appointed by Parliament (eastern) on 10 February to lead a new phase of transition, says he will peacefully take power in Tripoli despite Dbeibah refusing to give up his post without going through the polls on June 30. The transition process faces a new schism in the legislative branch, as happened in 2014 with the UN-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli (west); and another one based in the city of Tobruk (east), under the tutelage of Marshal Khalifa Hafter, the country's strongman. After the Electoral Commission postponed the presidential elections on 24 December only 48 hours after the count, Parliament considers that Dbeibah's mandate expired after failing to achieve its task: to unify national bodies, maintain the ceasefire and hold elections. Libya is a failed state, a victim of chaos and civil war, since in 2011 NATO contributed to the victory of the various rebel groups against the despot Muammar al-Qaddafi, in power for 42 years. CHIEF mak-nrm/jpd