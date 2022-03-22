Layda Sansores surprised dancing at AIFA to the rhythm of “I'm tired goose”

Layda Sansores, the current governor of the state of Campeche, was noted at the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport because the moment she was dancing and enjoying a song about the 4Q by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was captured.

After this March 21, 2022, various personalities from Mexican politicians gathered for the opening of the new airport, the MORENA official amazed several people when she began to follow the rhythm of the piece that a man sang, in which you can hear “Me tired ganso”, one of the most famous phrases and representative of the president who is part of the melody.

In the video you can see how Layda moves her feet and arms to the sound of a unique ballad, you can also see how she smiles while other people surround her and accompany her in her dance.

For her part, the governor was posting on her Twitter account about her participation in the meeting. He also took the opportunity to share that his two nephews, musicians from Hopelchen and Calkiní, participated in the celebration of the event.

In the same way, he said: “Historic day! What pride! Volaris executives, Romeo and I participated in the inauguration of the first Cancun-Aifa flight that will arrive today at Felipe Angeles Airport. Work delivered by our Pdte. @lopezobrador_ in just 3 years with the strength of the people”.

Without a doubt, the inauguration of AIFA was no exception for politics to bring out its talent and taste for performing this type of show in public. The event welcomed several prominent officials such as the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo and the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, also attended by supporters of the movement to show their support for the president.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the businesswoman also has let the public see her taste for dance, since on multiple occasions she has been singled out for her “controversial dances”, one of the most famous was when she “showed off” at the Azteca Stadium during the closing of the AMLO campaign.

The governor has led several controversies over her social media posts. (Screenshot: Twitter)

The video of that occasion did not take long to go viral, so users on social networks took the opportunity to talk about the excessive expenses it invoiced in 2016. The information was released after it became known that he had invoiced 111,872 pesos, which he verified with expenses for wine, dry cleaners, parking meters, bottled water, among other things. For this reason, netizens began to call her “LadyFacturas”.

In addition, at the 2019 Independence celebrations he uploaded a video showing how he is dancing in front of a balcony with a Mexico City worker a song by Paquita la del barrio.

Publication of Layda Sansores's dance (Photo: Facebook Capture/Layda Sansores)

On the other hand, in 2017, a new video began to be broadcast in which it is seen how the former mayor of Álvaro Obregón, together with politician Jorge Lavalle, began to dance a reggaeton song during the Christmas party of cleaners of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (FONATUR).

One of the most recent scandals was in 2021, when actress Laura Zapata lashed out at her for her dances. Through her Twitter account, the artist expressed that she was disgusted by the vulgar actions of the Morenista, a fact that also caused a stir.

