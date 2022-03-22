Last week the ECB reduced debt purchases due to the pandemic by 13.5%

Frankfurt (Germany), 22 Mar The European Central Bank (ECB) reported on Tuesday that last week it reduced weekly debt purchases due to the pandemic by 13.5% to 7,672 million euros. The ECB has so far acquired debt to face the pandemic crisis amounting to 1,694,001 million euros and will buy debt totaling 1,850 billion euros by the end of March 2022 with this monetary stimulus program with which it reacted to the coronavirus crisis. You may not fully exhaust this amount until the end of March. The ECB has decided to end debt purchases from another pre-pandemic monetary stimulus program earlier in the third quarter, and will begin to raise interest rates sometime after it finishes buying debt and in a “gradual” manner. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview with the German newspaper “Handelsblatt” that the risk premiums of Italy and Spain are as before the pandemic and that interest rates will not necessarily rise immediately after they stop buying debt. The president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, believes that the ECB should normalize its monetary policy given the sharp rise in inflation, and as soon as it finishes buying debt, which it plans to do in the third quarter, it opens up the possibility of raising interest rates this year if necessary. CHIEF aia/yes