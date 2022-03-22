Kaden Groves wins the Perpignan sprint

Perpignan (France), 22 Mar The Australian Kaden Groves (Team Bike-Exchange Jayco) won the Perpignan sprint of the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya after completing 202.4 kilometers of a route starting in l'Escala (Girona), on a day in which he left the Australian Richie Porte (INEOS), second place in the general standings last year. Michael Matthews, winner of the first stage, this time pitched Groves, teammate, to win the second consecutive win for Team Bike-Exchange Jayco. Second was German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and third, Frenchman Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkéa). The new leader of the Volta is Norwegian Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Team DSM). CHIEF 1011955 sej/gmh/arh