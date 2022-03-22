Japan warns of power outages in the middle of the cold wave

TOKYO (AP) — The government of Japan alerted the Tokyo region to potential power outages on Tuesday due to low power supplies after several coal plants temporarily stopped producing electricity after last week's earthquake.

The unusual warning, which asked households and businesses to save energy, coincided with forecasts of snow and unusually cold weather in early spring in the Tokyo region, increasing the use of heaters.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake near the coast of Fukushima last Wednesday left four dead and more than 230 injured, and rekindled memories of the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, which killed thousands of people and devastated the country's northeast coast.

Last week's earthquake caused temporary blackouts that affected two million people, as coal plants in the area came to a standstill while Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings checked and repaired the damage.

Service has been restored afterwards, but the network was under heavy pressure from the unusual cold and snow wave, according to authorities.

By mid-afternoon, energy saving efforts were not enough to avoid outages, said Economy and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda, who called for the collaboration of households and companies.

Tuesday was the last day of national restrictions against COVID-19 in Japan, while infections continued to drop, and bars and restaurants were planning to resume their normal opening hours, although customers might have to have dinner in medium light.

If more energy is not saved, Hagiuda warned, power outages in large areas will be inevitable. The minister asked department stores, supermarkets and grocery stores to turn off their neon signs and urged manufacturing factories to save as much energy as they could.