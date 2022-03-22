Japan protests against Russia for giving up peace talks

Japan on Tuesday expressed its “strong protest” at the Russian decision to abandon the two countries' peace treaty negotiations, due to Tokyo's tough response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The latest situation occurred as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the Russian attempt to transfer that problem to Japanese-Russian relations is extremely unjustified and utterly unacceptable,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared in parliament.

Japan “strongly protests,” he added, condemning Russia for “unilaterally changing the status quo by force.”

Japan and Russia have tried for years to agree on a post-World War II peace treaty, but the situation of four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan has prevented progress.

However, Russia said it will desist from the dialogue by citing the “impossibility” of continuing it “with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and that seeks to cause harm to our country's interests.”

Moscow said it will also end the visa-free entry regime to the disputed islands that exists for the Japanese, and that it will withdraw from talks on joint economic activities there.

Japan has supported its G7 allies in imposing harsh sanctions on financial institutions and Russian authorities for the invasion of Ukraine.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushed hard for years to advance the dialogue with Russia, with little progress around the disputed islands, which Moscow calls Kuriles and for Japan they are Northern Territories.

