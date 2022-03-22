“It's not about tlayudas and classism”: Denise Dresser called for redirecting criticism against AIFA

The journalist, Denise Dresser, called for “focus” on the real criticism of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) in the face of the controversy arising from the sale of tlayudas during the inauguration, on March 21.

Through her Twitter account, the columnist joined the wave of criticism of the St. Lucia Mega Project, which, among other issues, is unfinished, not resolves the saturation of Mexico City Airport (AICM) and presents irregularities in its contracts, he enlisted.

This, after the news of a lady who came to sell tlayudas during the opening of AIFA went viral on social networks, which caused several reactions of disgust in a large part - this being the one that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), ruled for racist.

“It was built with irregular and opaque contracts,” the journalist said. (Photo: screenshot)

During his morning conference, the president criticized those who prioritized spreading the news of the sale of tlayudas over the perse inauguration of Felipe Ángeles, noting that this reflected the “racism and classism” of the conservative side.

“The main note was that a lady was selling tlayudas with a contempt that Mexico, the cultures of our country little know,” she said on her morning this March 22.

To demonstrate his argument, the Chief Executive projected a tweet in which the journalist, Azucena Uresti, documented the fact: “It is part of the ignorance of the cultural greatness of Mexico and of feeling superior to others “, he replied after reading the publication.

In this way, the Milenio host responded to the accusation of the Tabasqueño: through her personal account, Uresti assured that the publication made about the sale of tlayudas was made without qualifications or judgments and with the sole purpose of reporting.

The president has launched accusations against Uresti since his morning lectures. (Photo: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“A lady leaked into the arrivals hall of AIFA and started selling tlayudas to passengers in the terminal. Due to the lack of shops selling food, long lines were formed,” the tweet published on March 21 reads.

With this, there are already three occasions in which the journalist has been the target of accusations by López Obrador, the first being that of March 09 when he criticized her for allegedly defend vested interest groups after the dissemination of a report on the 8M march in CDMX.

Meanwhile, a day later (March 10), AMLO mentioned her again from the podium of the National Palace, stating that she would have received a job offer from the media Latinus, for which the journalist and fervent critic of the administration, Carlos Loret de Mola, collaborates.

For that reason, on March 22, Azucena Uresti took advantage of its publication to remind Andrés Manuel that he still has to present the evidence of the triad of accusations issued against him.

KEEP READING:



