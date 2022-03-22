Inflation: wholesale prices increased by 4.7% in February and add pressure to retailers

The wholesale price index marked an increase of 4.7% in February, while the cost of construction increased that month by 3.7%, as reported Tuesday by Indec. Input prices often function as a foretaste of what will happen to the general price index, amid an acceleration in food values of concern to the Government.

The IPIM, which measures the variation in wholesale prices, recorded the same rate of progress as the CPI known last week. This jump of 4.7% in general terms was accompanied, in the overall CPI, by a 7.5% increase in food.

The wholesale index marked the main increases in February garments made of textile materials (14.4%), electricity (10.9%), agricultural products (9.3%) and refined petroleum products (8.7%), among others. The last two show, thus, that there was already a trend towards higher prices of inputs towards February due to the rise in international food and energy prices.

In international terms, some inputs almost 90%, as is the case of Other means of transport, followed by Wood and wood products except furniture (74.4%), Fishery products (70.5%), Textile garments (67%), Prints and reproduction of recordings (61%), Electric Power (60%), Non-metalliferous mineral products (57 ,2%) and Motor vehicles, bodies and spare parts (55.7%), among others.

The cost of construction, meanwhile, accelerated 3.7% in February in Greater Buenos Aires. This result arises as a result of the increase of 3.5% in the Materials chapter, 4% in the Labour chapter and 3.5% in the General Expenses section. In the last twelve months, this index rose by 47.2 percent.

Indec reported a week ago that inflation accelerated again in February and reached 4.7%. In this way, it accumulated a 52.3% variation in the last twelve months. Food once again played a significant role in February's inflation, as it increased by 7.5 percent.

News in development