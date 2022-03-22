In Nicaragua there is an opposition “policy against all leadership”, according to NGO

Managua, 22 Mar The sentences of between 8 and 13 years in prison against 7 opposition leaders who wanted to compete for the presidency with the ruler Daniel Ortega in the elections last November in Nicaragua show an alternative “policy against all leadership”, the observatory Open Urns said Tuesday. “The guilty plea against the seven rivals who intended to confront Ortega and (Rosario) Murillo is the consummation of political persecution and prosecution against any opposition leadership or force that aspired to dispute power through voting,” said Urnas Abiertas, an independent body, in a statement. The seven politicians who announced their intentions to be candidates for the presidency of the opposition and who were sentenced are Arturo Cruz (age 9), Cristina Chamorro Barrios (age 8), Felix Maradiaga (13), Juan Sebastián Chamorro (13), Medardo Mairena (13), Miguel Mora (age 13) and Noel Vidaurre (age 9). Nicaraguan opponents were convicted of crimes that are considered treason or money laundering, even though, according to humanitarian agencies, they did not commit them. Some of them will additionally have to pay millionaire fines, while others will not be able to hold popularly elected positions even after they have paid their sentences. “They are null and void sentences, they are innocent, we demand immediate release,” said the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), which accompanied the cases. The last to be convicted was Chamorro Barrios, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who surprisingly defeated Ortega in the 1990 elections. THEY MARK JUDGMENTS AS NULL AND VOID “We demand the cessation of these convictions and invalid trials that occur because the country is facing a dictatorship that violates the human rights of people who think differently,” the Costa Rica-based NGO Human Rights Collective Nicaragua Nunca Más highlighted in a statement. Urnas Abiertas detected at least seven irregularities in the trials against former Nicaraguan presidential candidates by the opposition, among which he highlighted “arbitrary arrests without appropriate judicial control”, and “searches without a court order and without issuing a record of occupation of property.” Also the “extension of pre-trial detention exceeding 90 days”, in some cases up to nine months, “trials with judicial cases and unsubstantiated evidence”, “violation of the presumption of innocence” or “non-compliance and rejection of remedies for personal exhibition”. It also stressed the “prohibition of detainees from communicating with their lawyers before or during the trial”, “violation of public hearings”, and the “right to be tried by impartial judges”. The arrest of opponents prior to the November 7 elections influenced 81.5% of voters to refrain from going to the polls on election day, according to Open Ballot Boxes, a figure not accepted by the Nicaraguan authorities. In those elections, the Sandinista leader was re-elected for his fifth term, fourth in a row and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice-president, in the face of the rejection of the bulk of the international community, including the Organization of American States (OAS). According to Open Ballot Boxes, 81.5% of Nicaraguans abstained from voting. The Nicaraguan president has branded the imprisoned and tried opponents as “traitors to the homeland,” “criminals,” and “sons of bitches of the Yankee imperialists.” CHIEF wpr/lfp/av/lll