IMF expects that the effect of a Russian bankruptcy would be limited in the rest of the world

Washington, 22 Mar The effect on the rest of the world of a possible bankruptcy of the Russian economy would be “quite limited” and therefore this scenario does not pose a “systemic risk” to the world economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday. In a virtual speech with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, the agency's “number two”, Gita Gopinath, explained that most of the world economy is not heavily exposed to Russian debt and that its weight is “relatively small” from a global perspective. “Of course there could be some banks that have greater exposure to these assets and that would suffer a negative impact, but with the numbers we have, (the possible Russian bankruptcy) is not a systemic risk to the global economy,” Gopinath said. A hypothetical Russian bankruptcy is a scenario that has been speculated on in recent weeks, especially because of the impact of economic sanctions and the collapse of the ruble, but the first deputy managing director of the IMF said that, for the time being, Russia has the dollars needed to meet its debts. Even so, he noted that there is still uncertainty about regulations and Russia's ability to make such payments materially because of the sanctions that have isolated Russia from the global financial system. For her part, Georgieva insisted on the idea expressed last week that the war in Ukraine “means hunger” for Africa, as well as lower growth and more inflation for the rest of the countries. CHIEF arc/ssa/dmt