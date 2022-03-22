Huancayo beat UTC 4-3 at the close of the seventh date of the Peruvian Apertura

Sport Huancayo beat UTC 4-3 on Monday at the close of the seventh date of the Peruvian football Apertura tournament, which is led by Municipal.

The winning goals of the 'Rojo Matador' were scored by Chile's Carlos Ross in 55 minutes, Hugo Ángeles at 66, Luis Benites at 77 and Colombia's Victor Perlaza at 86.

With this result, Huancayo, led by Argentina's Carlos Desio, scored 15 points and climbed to third place, one point behind the Municipal leader.

In the last match of the day, Mannucci defeated San Martín 3-1 at the San Marcos stadium in Lima.

The Apertura tournament is the first of two tournaments that make up the Peruvian league, which will end in October as a month later the Qatar-2022 World Cup will start.

— Results of the date:

- Saturday

Scientano - Sport Boys 4-1

Cesar Vallejo - Alianza Atletico 3-1

Cantolao - Melgar 0-1

Carlos Stein - Cristal 1-1

Municipal - Atletico Grau 1-1

Binational - University 1-0

ADT - Ayacucho 0-0

- Monday

San Martin - Mannucci 1-3

Positions:

- Pts J G E P Gf Gc

1. Municipal 16 7 5 1 1 14 11

2. Alianza Atletico 15 6 5 0 1 12 4

3. Sport Huancayo 15 6 5 0 1 13 7

4. Sciencian 12 7 3 3 1 14 8

5. Binational 12 6 4 0 1 12 5

6. University 10 7 3 1 3 12 6

7. Atletico Grau 10 7 2 4 1 9 8

8. ADT 10 7 2 4 1 4 3

9. Cesar Vallejo 10 7 2 4 1 7 7

10. Melgar 10 6 3 1 2 6 8

11. Sporting Cristal 9 6 2 3 1 9 8

12. Ayacucho 7 7 2 1 4 13 12

13. UTC 7 6 2 1 3 10 10

14. Carlos Mannucci 6 2 0 4 7 9

15. Alianza Lima 5 6 1 2 3 6 8

16. Carlos Stein 5 7 1 2 4 5 8

17. Sport Boys 5 7 1 2 4 6 12

18. Cantolao 4 7 1 1 5 6 17

19. San Martin 3 6 1 0 5 5 16

