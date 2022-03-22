HRW accuses Bangladesh of threatening Rohingya for setting up schools

Dhaka, 22 Mar The international organization Human Rights Watch accused the Bangladeshi authorities on Tuesday of threatening Rohingya refugees with confiscating their identity documents and forcibly relocating them to a remote island if they continue to violate the ban on establishing schools in refugee camps. A complaint that comes after the authorities vetoed last December the schools that several Rohingya teachers set up in the refugee camps to compensate for the lack of formal and secondary education, and closed the madrasas where they provided Islamic religious education. “First the government blocked education for Rohingya children, then closed the schools that the Rohingya set up for themselves and now threatens to banish teachers and students to a prison-like island,” HRW Associate Director of Children's Rights Bill Van Esveld said in a statement. To reach these conclusions, the organization claimed to have talked with 30 Rohingya, including 15 teachers, who admitted to having received threats for violating educational prohibitions, the consequences of which included forcible relocation to Bhasan Char Island. In refugee camps, children receive only basic, informal and primary education, the text said, and HRW called on foreigners “who want to support the Rohingya” to denounce Bangladesh “for relentlessly blocking the right of these children to learn.” “The Government of Bangladesh is tightening the screws to prevent Rohingya refugee children from having access to formal education, after years of deliberately depriving them of quality education,” Van Esveld added. Bangladesh prohibits teaching Rohingya children the Bengali language, or the national curriculum, as part of the government's policy to prevent refugees from integrating and settling permanently in the country. Instead, refugee schools followed Burma's formal curriculum, “following the academic calendar,” one of the teachers interviewed told HRW. However, the Bangladeshi authorities strongly denied these allegations, warning that HRW was “lying and carrying out a propaganda campaign.” “Rohingya children go to school freely. There is no impediment to them. Some Rohingya run private training centers within the camps. We didn't even close that. It is false and unnecessary propaganda,” Bangladesh Deputy Commissioner for Refugee Aid and Repatriation, Shamsud Douza, told Efe. Douza defended himself by accusing the international organization of “lying in the past as well”, arguing that the sample size was “very poor”, and invited HRW to visit the camp and take a census, speaking “to 900,000 Rohingya instead of just 30 people.” Some 738,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh following the outbreak of violence on 25 August 2017 in neighbouring Burma, Myanmar. Refugees mainly in Cox's Bazar, in the southeast of the country, the authorities initiated in 2020 a plan to forcibly relocate the Rohingya to the remote island of Bhasan Char, where some 25,000 members of this ethnic minority have already been transferred.