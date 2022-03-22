Guillermo Bermejo after Francisco Sagasti's proposal: “Stop selling smoke president by accident”

In this regard, the legislator pointed out that the former president “lies”, since in trying to promote the collection of signatures, he suggests the submission of a bill for the plenary of congress to vote on it and, in this way, a referendum be held.

“Sagasti is lying. With 75,000 signatures, there is no referendum. That is for a bill that calls for the advance of elections that would pass by vote in congress, and then only to a referendum. Stop selling smoke president by accident,” said Congressman Bermejo on his official Twitter account.

In turn, the parliamentarian of Popular Renewal, Alejandro Muñante, who also spoke on this measure presented by Sagasti, was the parliamentarian of Popular Renewal, who spoke about the suggestion of the former head of state and considered that the main problem in the country is the “institutional crisis”.

“If someone claims that the advance of general elections is the only way out of this crisis, then they are pursuing a political slogan. The structural problem of the country is the institutional crisis. Crisis aggravated by caviars, who, paradoxically, are asking them all to leave today,” he declared in the face of the crises that the country is experiencing after the harsh questioning of President Pedro Castillo.

WHAT DID FRANCISCO SAGASTI PROPOSE IN THE FACE OF THE POLITICAL CRISIS IN PERU?

During an interview granted for the Fourth Power program, former President Francisco Sagasti spoke out and did not hesitate to release a proposal in the face of the country's political crisis. However, his project was not well received by some sectors.

“If we want citizens to have jobs, health, education, investment, let's take advantage of the raw materials boom, let us not paralyze two of the main mines we have in our country and if the attitude of the Executive and Congress does not change, with this combination of confrontation and surreptitious arrangements, citizens can exercise the right to request a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential and congressional period. 75,600 signatures (needed),” he said.

Sagasti added that agreement should be reached to establish what would be the “minimum changes” to be made to the Constitution in order to shorten periods and implement electoral reforms that “help” filter candidates and have congressmen and an executive up to what the country requires.

“Otherwise, political instability, economic uncertainty, corruption and administrative chaos will have negative consequences for the entire population, particularly for the most vulnerable,” he said.

CASTILLO WILL BE IN FRONT OF CONGRESS THIS MARCH 28 AFTER VACANCY MOTION

This Monday, Pedro Castillo was at the restart of the IEI 197 Niño Jesús in Prague, in the district of Lurigancho. During his short contact with the press, the president was questioned about his attendance at the congress on March 28, so he responded effusively.

“You know how things work, while I talk about tracks, paths, water, drainage, health care, others ask us if I am going to Congress: I have to go to where I am summoned, if I am summoned at the tip of the hill, at the tip of the hill I will go, if they summon me to any corner of the country, I have to go, because I have not come to steal a penny to this country and the people need us to order ourselves,” he said.

KEEP READING